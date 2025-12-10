South Korea on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping blueprint to secure the nation’s semiconductor technology supremacy, announcing major spending packages aligned with the expansion of artificial intelligence and outlining plans to establish an industrial corridor in the southern region.

At a meeting held in the presidential office Wednesday, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan briefed President Lee Jae Myung on a broad government strategy to preserve South Korea’s competitive edge in the AI industry. The plan included a 700 trillion won ($475.8 billion) package to construct 10 new semiconductor fabs by 2047, a move aimed at maintaining manufacturing capacity to meet rising AI-driven demand.

“As we envision a new leap forward, I believe industrial economic development is key to achieving this. Semiconductors, in particular, are a promising area where we have a strong competitive edge,” Lee said at the meeting, which brought together about 40 semiconductor industry representatives, experts and government officials.

The government also outlined new research and development investments in the semiconductor sector, including 1.27 trillion won for AI chips, 215.9 billion won for next-generation memory chips, and a combined 620 billion won for compound semiconductors and chip packaging. Additionally, it is reviewing a 4.5 trillion won investment for a foundry project capable of contract manufacturing using 40-nanometer technology under a public-private partnership, designed to support domestic chip designers.

During the briefing, Lee emphasized the need for the domestic chip industry to reduce its reliance on imports across the entire supply chain, saying this goal could be achieved through balanced regional growth. This aligns with his administration’s proposal to establish a new semiconductor cluster in the southern part of the country.

Under the plan, a cutting-edge semiconductor packaging cluster will be built in Gwangju. Busan will develop a new hub for power semiconductors, while Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, will focus on manufacturing chip-related components. These three cities will be linked to form an “industrial belt,” according to the government.

Lee stressed that industry participation—particularly companies setting up operations in the southern regions—will be crucial to the initiative’s success. “I hope you will turn your attention to the southern region, which is rich in renewable energy, and take an interest in building a new industrial ecosystem in that region,” he said.

Lee’s five-year policy blueprint, released in August, projects that chip-related exports will increase by 20 percent from 2024 to 2030, surpassing $170 billion. The plan also aims to foster at least 10 AI chip manufacturing firms by 2030.

The blueprint further identifies the development of world-leading technologies for AI chips and high-bandwidth memory as key priorities, pledging to strengthen R&D efforts in neural processing units and processing-in-memory chips.