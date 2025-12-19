A traffic accident involved 10 vehicles near Gangnam-gu Office Station in southern Seoul on Friday evening. (Courtesy of a reader)
A pileup involving 10 vehicles, including a bus, occurred near Gangnam-gu Office Station in southern Seoul on Friday, causing major traffic disruptions during the evening rush hour.

The Gangnam-gu district office said the accident took place at 5:36 pm and urged drivers to use alternative routes. Nearby residents were also advised to exercise caution to ensure their safety.

Police said no serious injuries had been confirmed as of 6:30, according to local media. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Traffic congestion is seen on a road near Gangnam-gu Office Station in southern Seoul, following a pileup on Friday evening. (TOPIS)
