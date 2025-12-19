TEO-produced 'Physical: Welcome to Mongolia' brings back fan-favorite competitors for a friendship-focused reunion series

Netflix’s hit sports survival series “Physical: Asia” is expanding its universe with the “Physical: Welcome to Mongolia” spin-off, bringing Korean and Mongolian competitors back together for a friendship-driven reunion set against the backdrop of Mongolia.

Produced by TEO, the production company led by star producer Kim Tae-ho (“Infinite Challenge,” “Hangout with Yoo”), the short travel reality series will debut its first two episodes on Netflix on Christmas Eve, followed by two more episodes on Dec. 31.

The spin-off features Kim Dong-hyun and Kim Jae-hong, better known by the nickname Amotti, representing the Korean team, alongside Bayarsaikhan Orkhonbayar and Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir from the Mongolian side. The trip fulfills a promise exchanged during “Physical: Asia,” when Mongolian team captain Bayarsaikhan pledged to host the Korean team in Mongolia after the team's victory, and Korean captain Kim Dong-hyun vowed to visit should his team win.

According to Netflix, “Physical: Welcome to Mongolia” will spotlight an authentic, locally grounded travel experience, with Bayarsaikhan personally curating the itinerary. The mini-series will showcase destinations frequented by everyday Mongolians, including local eateries and cultural landmarks. Erdene-Ochir, who is also a performer with Cirque du Soleil, is set to deliver a special circus performance during the trip, according to Netflix.

Meanwhile, a poster unveiled Thursday teased an appearance by Australian strongman Eddie Williams, a fan-favorite from “Physical: Asia,” who joins the cast dressed in traditional Mongolian attire.

The spin-off arrives on the heels of “Physical: Asia” achieving significant traction in Mongolia, where the local team surged to second place and ultimately faced off against the Korean team in the finals. The show also reaped global success, retaining its top spot on Netflix's global top 10 list for all three weeks of its run.

“Physical: Asia,” the third entry in the “Physical” franchise, brought together athletes and star sports figures from eight countries for a series of physical challenges designed to test speed, strength and endurance. The season featured 48 competitors representing Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Turkey.