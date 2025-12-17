LX Pantos, a leading Korean logistics provider, said Tuesday it hosted the 2025 K-Beauty Conference to deepen cooperation with major players in the country’s fast-growing cosmetics industry.

Held at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul, the event brought together more than 100 executives and industry officials from 37 client companies, including LG Household & Health Care, APR, CJ Olive Young and Musinsa.

Under the theme “Link the Beauty,” the conference focused on the K-beauty industry's future growth trajectory, as well as ways to strengthen strategic partnerships between beauty brands and logistics providers.

The program featured presentations and panel discussions on the 2026 market outlook, global distribution strategies and emerging beauty trends shaped by K-content and social media influencers. LX Pantos also ran one-on-one consultation booths, offering customized logistics data and market insights for companies planning overseas expansion.

LX Pantos said the rapid global expansion of K-beauty — particularly into emerging markets such as the Middle East and Latin America — is driving rising demand for integrated supply chain management services. Rather than simple shipping, beauty brands increasingly require end-to-end logistics solutions covering international transport, fulfillment, last-mile delivery and returns.

Industry data underscores the momentum. Cosmetics exports are projected to reach 16.1 trillion won ($11 billion) next year, up 14.5 percent from this year. Shipments from January to October already rose 12.2 percent on-year to 13.8 trillion won, according to securities estimates.

“We are entering an era in which logistics companies must move beyond transportation to become partners that design and optimize global supply chains,” said Lee Yong-ho, CEO of LX Pantos. “By leveraging our extensive overseas network and global logistics expertise, LX Pantos aims to grow as a trusted partner for K-beauty brands worldwide.”