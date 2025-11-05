Korean logistics company LX Pantos announced Tuesday it has promoted its CEO Lee Yong-ho to president and appointed Vice President Park Jang-soo as its new chief financial officer as part of its regular 2026 executive reshuffle.

Lee is an overseas logistics expert who earned an MBA from Erasmus University in the Netherlands and gained experience at Germany’s leading logistics company, DHL. After joining LX Pantos, he served as head of overseas and forwarding businesses before his CEO appointment.

"Since his appointment as CEO in 2023, Lee has successfully led LX Pantos' global growth by actively expanding its overseas business and strengthening its business competitiveness," an LX Pantos official said.

The new CFO, Vice President Park, is a finance veteran who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration from Yonsei University. He previously served as CFO of LX Holdings and LX Hausys and also managed risk for the finance team at LG.

"We focused on strengthening our growth base by selecting talented people who have demonstrated outstanding performance in line with our performance-based approach," the company said.