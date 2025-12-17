GS Caltex on Tuesday conducted its year-end volunteer program to support energy-vulnerable households by providing heating oil.

Vice Chair and CEO Hur Sae-hong and senior executives visited Guryong in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, where they donated about 10,000 liters of kerosene to 50 households, including older residents living alone and people with limited mobility. Each household received roughly 200 liters to help offset winter heating costs.

The initiative is part of GS Caltex’s long-running efforts to support local communities during winter and fulfill its social responsibility as an energy company. The company has provided heating oil to Guryong every year since 2006, marking the program’s 20th anniversary this year.

“We hope this support brings some relief to neighbors struggling with high heating costs,” Hur said. “GS Caltex will continue to carry out social contribution activities for energy-vulnerable groups.”

The company is also running its annual year-end volunteer relay, now in its 21st year since its launch in 2005. The program includes kimchi-sharing events and the provision of heating supplies and daily necessities. This year, about 250 employees from GS Caltex’s Seoul headquarters, Yeosu refinery, Daejeon research center, Busan branch and Incheon logistics center are participating.

In addition, GS Caltex is expanding efforts to improve energy efficiency for low-income households.

The company plans to donate about 10 billion won ($6.8 million) to the Korea Energy Foundation to help reduce heating costs by upgrading facilities such as windows, insulation and boilers. This marks the third year of its public-private partnership program aimed at improving energy efficiency for vulnerable households.