Apink will put out its 11th EP “Re: Love” on Jan. 5, agency WithUS Entertainment said Tuesday.

The upcoming mini album will portray a redefined love and showcase the spectrum of music Apink has honed over its 15-year career.

The quintet toured four cities in Asia — Macao, Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong — early this year under the title “Pink New Year.” In April, dropped the digital single “Tap Clap,” with lyrics written by Namjoo. It marked the group’s first release in about a year to feature all members.

Apink’s last album, the tenth EP “Self,” was released in 2023.

Earlier in December, Hayoung hinted at the full-group return, writing on her social media that she would be returning as a singer soon.