The Korean government’s drive to standardize pricing for manual therapy is drawing backlash from medical circles, as the previously clinic-set fees have been a main source of income for orthopedic clinics.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare recently designated manual therapy as one of the medical practices partially covered by Korea’s National Health Insurance system. Implementation is expected in the first half of 2026. Under the new program, public insurance will cover 5 percent of the total cost of manual therapy, while clinics will be required to adhere to government-set prices, easing patients’ financial burden.

The new policy is expected to boost access to musculoskeletal care for those without private insurance, including both Korean and foreign nationals. Currently, such treatment is not covered by public insurance, and prices vary widely by clinic

Local doctors’ groups, however, are preparing legal challenges. They argue that the plan threatens their livelihoods and undermines individualized care.

Though government data shows that the average price of manual therapy in Korea stands at 113,296 won ($77), some clinics charge as much as 600,000 won. The ministry has indicated that the new standardized pricing would be set below the current average.

“The change is intended to address problems stemming from high prices, including excessive inducement of treatment and the diversion of physicians into nonessential medical fields,” said a Health Ministry official.

The policy is also expected to improve access for foreign workers in Korea. Foreign nationals have relatively limited access to manual therapy due to their lower enrollment rates in private injury and indemnity insurance compared with Korean nationals.

According to a 2024 survey by the Korea Insurance Development Institute, the subscription rate for long-term non-life insurance among foreign nationals stood at 24.9 percent in 2022, compared with 70 percent among Koreans.

Coverage for manual therapy is typically provided only as a special rider under such policies.

Doctors, therapists say new policy ‘lacks consideration’ for clinics

Medical groups, including doctors and physical therapists, have strongly opposed the policy since the government outlined the plan earlier this month, arguing that it lacks sufficient consideration of clinical realities.

“The sector the government is trying to place under the managed benefit category is effectively the last financial buffer for clinics operating under Korea’s low reimbursement system,” said the Korean Medical Association, the country’s official doctors’ group.

“We will mobilize all available legal measures, including constitutional petitions and administrative lawsuits, to respond forcefully.”

According to the insurance industry, non-insured physical therapy, including manual therapy, accounts for a significant share of clinics’ revenue, totaling 2.3 trillion won out of the 12.9 trillion won paid out in private indemnity insurance reimbursements in 2024.

Medical professionals warn that uniform pricing could reduce treatment quality by limiting tailored manual therapy and discouraging preventive care.

“The government decision could raise barriers to early conservative treatment and push patients into a high-risk, high-cost surgical market, where reoperation rates reach 14.2 percent,” said an official from the Korea Physical Therapy Association.

The association added that the decision to include manual therapy under managed benefits was driven largely by private insurers seeking to reduce their payout burden, and said it is considering legal action against the policy.