Taeyong of NCT completed his mandatory military service Sunday.

He wrote “I’m back” on the group’s social media alongside a picture of him wearing a large ribbon with a message celebrating his return.

Taeyong served as a member of the Naval marching band from April last year and is the first member of NCT to complete his military service. Three members of the group are currently completing their military service: Jaehyun enlisted in November 2024 and Doyoung and Jungwoo enlisted early this month.

Taeyong, the leader of the band, was the first member to release a solo album. He made two solo EPs, “Shalala” in 2023 and “TAP” in 2024. The two EPs topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 31 and 33 regions, respectively.