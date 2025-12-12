A woman dubbed the “injection aunt,” a figure alleged to have provided off-the-books intravenous drips and prescription drugs to entertainers, has become the focus of a widening investigation into illegal treatments in Korea’s entertainment industry.

The nickname, coined online and in media reports, refers to claims that the woman was repeatedly summoned by celebrities for injections at homes and filming sites, despite lacking clear proof that she is qualified to do so.

As allegations spread, doctors are urging health authorities to move swiftly.

The Korean Medical Association said Thursday it had formally asked the government to verify whether the woman is licensed to practice medicine in Korea, following claims made by former employees of comedian Park Na-rae.

The association says she may have violated multiple provisions of medical law, including administering treatment without authorization, collecting prescriptions to obtain restricted drugs and receiving prescriptions on behalf of others.

Local media reported that Park’s former managers claimed Park had requested the woman to administer prescription-only intravenous drips and antidepressants, including at filming locations.

The woman had previously claimed on Instagram to be a professor at a medical college in Neimenggu, China, a statement later dismissed as false by a Korean doctors’ group. She did not state that she was licensed in Korea and later deleted the account.

“The suspected unlicensed treatment is a matter of greater public concern than many issues currently on the government’s agenda, yet authorities show no visible response,” a KMA official said. “Illegal distribution of medications is also tied to instability in drug supply.”

Speculation has since widened to other entertainers, fueled by Park’s past on-air comments about injections and social media posts by the "injection aunt."

Singer Jung Jae-hyung and Shinee member Onew have denied any involvement, saying they received treatment only at licensed clinics.

Shinee member Key has not commented, despite reports that the woman’s Instagram once featured a photo of his dog alongside a claim that she had known them for 10 years.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has taken a cautious stance, saying that “establishing the facts through a police investigation must come first.”

Meanwhile, doctors, including former KMA head Lim Hyun-taek, have filed separate police complaints against Park and the "injection aunt."

They say that Park's treatment could remain illegal even if the woman were licensed.

Dermatologist Ham Ik-byeong said in a media interview that summoning a practitioner to administer injections at home, outside emergency or bedridden circumstances, clearly violates the law.

Under Korea’s Medical Service Act, home-visit injections are allowed only in exceptional cases tied to a patient’s medical condition. Legal experts note that the exception does not cover repeated or routine treatments, citing patient safety and the risk of prescription drug abuse.

Ham added that Park herself could face punishment if it is proven she knew the treatment was illegal, though penalties are typically imposed on providers rather than recipients.

Lim also said police should examine whether Park was complicit in or encouraged unauthorized treatment, a position he reiterated in a Facebook post earlier this week.