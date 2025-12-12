Google, Samsung to reboot smart glasses; Apple reportedly developing lightweight AI-powered wearable

As global tech giants search for the next breakthrough beyond smartphones, AI-powered smart glasses are emerging as the next battleground — poised to redefine how users interact with digital content in their daily lives.

According to industry sources and foreign media reports Friday, Apple, Google and Samsung Electronics are accelerating development of next-generation smart glasses, with their products expected to launch as early as next year.

Apple is reportedly developing a lightweight wearable device, tentatively dubbed Apple Glass, which could debut as early as next year and launch as soon as 2027. Unlike the premium Vision Pro headset, this new device will reportedly omit displays and augmented reality features, instead prioritizing a slim form factor and AI-driven functionalities optimized for daily use.

The standout feature is expected to be visual intelligence, a real-time image and video processing system powered by multiple onboard cameras and advanced AI. Health-monitoring capabilities are also being explored, though an Apple Korea official declined to comment.

Google, meanwhile, confirmed Monday that it will reenter the smart glasses market next year, more than a decade after its ill-fated Google Glass. The company is teaming up with Samsung and eyewear brands like Gentle Monster and Warby Parker for the new product.

This time, the search giant plans to embed its Gemini generative AI model into the glasses to enable seamless voice interaction. The first model will be audio-based, featuring no display but offering voice-controlled services such as real-time scheduling, restaurant recommendations and instant translation.

A more advanced version with transparent lenses is also in the pipeline. This display-type model will function as a head-up display, projecting navigation cues, captions, and contextual data directly onto the lenses.

The global smart glasses market is currently dominated by Meta, which captured over 60 percent of the market last year through its partnership with Ray-Ban. Meta has steadily expanded its lineup to include user-friendly models with camera integration, music playback and voice assistance, recently unveiling a high-end version with built-in display tech.

Industry watchers say the race is heating up as tech firms pivot toward AI-powered capabilities. Beyond entertainment and productivity, smart glasses are being eyed for use in healthcare, education, remote collaboration and immersive retail.

“AR-based shopping may soon allow users to view real-time prices, reviews or discount offers simply by looking at a product,” said an industry source who requested anonymity. “The boundaries between online and offline commerce will continue to blur.”

As generative AI becomes a central component of next-generation devices, observers believe smart glasses could fundamentally alter the way users engage with technology.

“Voice- or gesture-based controls signal a new era of human-machine interaction,” the source added. “Real-time translation, hands-free navigation and message display are just the beginning.”

Observers compare the current momentum in AI eyewear to the early days of smartphones, where companies competed to define user interface standards and build robust developer ecosystems.

“Smart glasses are evolving into more than just accessories — they represent a new computing platform that integrates AI, cloud services, and operating systems,” the source said. “The convergence of AI, AR and wearables will determine who leads in the post-smartphone era.”

According to market tracker Counterpoint Research, the smart glasses sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 80.5 percent from 2024 to 2029. Grand View Research estimates the global market will reach $8.26 billion by 2030, fueled by rapid advances in AI integration and broader adoption across industries.