Seoul and surrounding regions are expected to see another round of heavy snowfall on Saturday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday.

Authorities are preparing measures to prevent a repeat of the traffic paralysis that hit the capital area last week, with a longer period of precipitation forecast this time.

About 8 centimeters of snow is forecast for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province from Saturday afternoon, likely prompting a heavy snow advisory, which is issued when more than 5 centimeters is expected within 24 hours.

The agency also warned of possible road icing, as the cold spell gripping Korea is expected to continue through the weekend. Temperatures in Seoul are projected to fall to minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The new snowfall follows last week’s heavy snow, which caused significant disruption, including widespread traffic problems.

On Dec. 4, Seoul amd Gyeonggi Province received 3 to 6 centimeters of snow in a short, heavy burst. The area received 5,232 weather-related accident reports over 12 hours, including multiple multi-vehicle collisions involving up to a dozen cars.

Unlike last week’s intense one-hour burst, Saturday’s snowfall is expected to stretch from the afternoon through late night, and authorities are urging the public to prepare for potential hazards.

Officials explained that a trough will form between a high-pressure system moving eastward and another approaching from the northwest, creating conditions for heavy snow.

The system is also expected to affect other regions, with inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon Province forecast to receive 5 to 10 centimeters, and parts of South and North Chungcheong Provinces expected to see 1 to 3 centimeters.

The government said it was preparing for the weekend snowfall to prevent a recurrence of last week’s disruptions.

At a Thursday meeting, safety authorities agreed to pre-position snow-removal equipment in vulnerable areas and step up information-sharing with road management agencies to ensure timely clearing operations.

“Central and local governments will maintain a proactive and swift response system to minimize damage and inconvenience,” an Interior Ministry official said.

“We ask the public to check weather updates frequently, use public transportation when heavy snow is forecast and clear snow in front of homes and stores to ensure safety.”