Samsung heiress Lee Boo-jin’s son, Lim Dong-hyun, has been admitted to Seoul National University’s department of economics for the 2026 academic year, local media reported Friday.

Lim’s acceptance into what is widely regarded as South Korea’s most prestigious university follows weeks of online buzz over Lim's near-perfect score on this year’s Suneung.

Although not officially confirmed, Lim reportedly missed just one question on the annual college entrance exam held on Nov. 13, which sparked nationwide criticism for its difficulty. The head of the state agency overseeing the exam resigned this week, taking responsibility for failing to manage the difficulty level.

Lim, a senior at Whimoon High School in Seoul, is said to have consistently ranked at the top of his class throughout his school years.