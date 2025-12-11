The allegations involving the Unification Church are growing, threatening to engulf the country's political sphere and potentially hamstring the Lee Jae Myung administration, with top officials being implicated.

The Unification Church has been under investigation over suspicions that it provided illegal funds to conservative bloc lawmakers, but top church officials have claimed that the church has also had illicit dealings with ruling Democratic Party members.

As allegations rise, the main opposition People Power Party filed criminal accusations of illicit political funding and bribery Thursday with police against ruling party figures, including Oceans Minister Chun Jae-soo, who offered to resign Thursday amid suspicions that he received 40 million won ($27,150) in illicit monetary contributions and two luxury watches in 2018.

The accusations were also filed against special counsel Min Joong-ki for dereliction of duties by not investigating ruling party members. The special counsel referred the illicit funding case involving Democratic Party politicians to police Tuesday, four months after obtaining evidence in its investigation.

Min led a probe into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife Kim Keon Hee on allegations that she invited Unification Church members to join the then-ruling People Power Party in November 2022. The special counsel suspected Kim sought to exercise influence on the conservative party's internal election process in return for the sect's favor.

The counsel also indicted former People Power Party whip Rep. Kweon Seong-dong for allegedly receiving 100 million won in illegal funds in February 2022 during the campaign period for the presidential election, which Yoon won. Kweon has been detained since September for court trials.

Now, opposition parties are demanding that ties between the ruling party and the sect officially known as the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification be laid bare, as in the special counsel's investigation of Yoon and Kim -- led by the now-ruling party against its political opponents.

"Min neglected his duty as the special counsel as he could not conceal he was merely an underling of the Lee administration and the Democratic Party," Rep. Cho Bae-sook of the People Power Party said Thursday in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's headquarters.

Upping the ante, Rep. Lee Jun-seok, chair of the minor conservative Reform Party, on Thursday proposed to launch a special counsel probe targeting Democratic Party politicians' alleged ties with the religious sect and their involvement in the funding scandal. The launch of a special probe requires a majority vote at the National Assembly, where 166 out of 298 seats are ruling Democratic Party members.

Rep. Song Eon-seog, floor leader of the People Power Party, said the main opposition party was willing to cooperate.

Recent media revelations indicated that the same official who allegedly played a role in bribing former first lady Kim and the People Power Party's Kweon had also funded politicians from the Democratic Party. So far, among those suspected of ties with the Unification Church are Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Chung, on his way to his office in Seoul Thursday, acknowledged that he met the officials in September 2021 but denied allegations that he had received any funding.

Earlier Thursday, Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Chun Jae-soo expressed his intention to resign as he arrived at Incheon Airport after his trip to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

Chun said he would step down from his post to relieve the Oceans Ministry of external pressure, but denied receiving funds illegally from the Unification Church.

"I think it is appropriate for a public official to step down from the oceans minister post and confront the allegations with dignity ... even though these are based on my false statements," Chun told reporters.

Chun, a three-time lawmaker, has served as oceans minister since June and led the Lee administration's maritime hub initiative in the port city of Busan. Chun has also been considered a potential candidate to run for Busan mayor in the local elections in June.

President Lee, who ordered a thorough investigation into anyone allegedly tied to illegal funding from the Unification Church regardless of their political affiliations, was set to accept Chun's resignation later in accordance with the procedures but did not elaborate on when Lee would do so, Lee's office said in a note to reporters on Thursday.