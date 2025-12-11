Prosecutors have requested an indefinite prison term for a 41-year-old man accused of murdering his girlfriend and keeping her body in a refrigerator for nearly a year.

During a hearing at the Gunsan Branch of the Jeonju District Court in North Jeolla Province on Thursday, prosecutors argued that the suspect's expressions of remorse were not credible, citing the brutal nature of the killing and his decision to store the victim's body for an extended period despite their long-term relationship.

The man is charged with strangling his girlfriend on Oct. 20, 2024, and storing her body in a kimchi refrigerator for 11 months. They had reportedly been dating for four years at the time of the murder.

He is also accused of computer fraud, with investigators alleging that he used the victim’s identification to borrow 880 million won ($59,800) for living expenses, while continuing to contact her family to make it appear she was still alive.

The case surfaced after the victim’s sister filed a missing-person report in September, growing suspicious that all communication from the victim had come solely via mobile messages for months.

A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 29.