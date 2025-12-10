Wall Street pipeline targets higher premium, broader investor base

SK hynix on Wednesday confirmed it is exploring a potential listing of its treasury shares on a US stock exchange via American Depositary Receipts, signaling a push to elevate its global market valuation.

In a regulatory filing submitted to the Korea Exchange, the company said it is “reviewing a range of measures to enhance corporate value,” but emphasized that no final decision has been made.

The company added that it will make an additional disclosure either within a month or once specific plans are confirmed.

Industry observers interpret the move as not just a capital-raising attempt, but as part of a broader effort to close the valuation gap with global peers like Micron Technology.

“This isn’t just about funding,” said an industry source who requested anonymity. “It reflects a clear push by the leadership to position SK hynix as a truly global semiconductor leader -- one that deserves the same market premium as competitors like Micron.”

ADRs are financial instruments issued by US banks that represent shares in foreign companies, allowing overseas firms to be traded on US stock markets. A US listing could provide SK hynix with greater visibility and access to a broader investor base.

Currently, SK hynix is trading at a relatively low price-to-earnings ratio of around 11, compared to Micron’s estimated 29, despite posting solid earnings.

“An ADR listing could be a catalyst for a revaluation,” said Kim Sun-woo, an analyst at Meritz Securities. “The announcement alone may trigger a partial rerating of the stock, with further upside depending on execution.”

The timing of the discussion also coincides with upcoming legal reforms in Korea. A proposed third amendment to the Commercial Act may soon require listed companies to cancel treasury shares within one year of acquisition, with fines of up to 50 million won ($34,000) for noncompliant board members.

In this context, listing treasury shares as ADRs may be a strategic response to avoid forced cancellations.

“Given the regulatory headwinds, listing treasury shares on an overseas market like the New York Stock Exchange is a logical and potentially advantageous option,” said Yoon Sun-joong, professor of business administration at Dongguk University.

“Unlike cancellation, which offers little long-term benefit, ADR issuance enhances corporate value and increases global investor exposure.”

Yoon cautioned, however, that an ADR listing alone does not guarantee a short-term stock price surge, especially considering the costs and risks involved.

Currently, SK hynix may have only around 2.4 percent of its total outstanding shares -- estimated at 10 trillion won -- available for ADR issuance, after factoring in allocations for exchangeable bonds issued in 2023.

“Even if the initial ADR volume is limited, SK hynix retains strategic flexibility. It could issue new shares overseas in the future to fund large-scale investments,” Yoon added.

Nevertheless, listing on a US exchange comes with heightened disclosure obligations, potential legal liabilities and higher administrative costs. It could also introduce short-term stock volatility due to liquidity shifts.

Despite these challenges, Yoon views the initiative as forward-looking: “It reflects the company’s pragmatic adaptation to regulatory changes and a desire to broaden its global footprint."

Shares of SK hynix surged on Wednesday following the latest announcement. The stock closed at 587,000 won, up 3.71 percent from the previous session, after reaching an intraday high of 593,000 won.