Shinee’s Minho is set to unveil his new single “Tempo” ahead of its official release during his upcoming solo fan meeting in Seoul.

“2025 Best Choi’s Minho <Our Movie>” will take place on Saturday and Sunday, at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seongbuk-gu, northern Seoul, and will feature a live performance of “Tempo,” the lead track from Minho’s upcoming physical single.

Described as a dance track with a groovy beat, “Tempo” conveys a message about approaching someone at the pace they’re comfortable with, according to SM Entertainment.

The agency said Minho’s performance will feature dynamic choreography that “blends in powerful moves and the artist’s laid-back charm.” Particularly, the song’s latter half will feature an energetic group performance for a lively, crowd-pleasing atmosphere.

In addition to the new song reveal, the fan meeting will include interactive segments and stages featuring both Minho’s solo discography and special cover performances.

“Tempo,” will be released across all major music platforms at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15, with a physical album also scheduled for release on the same day.