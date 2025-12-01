Minho of Shinee is poised to release solo single “Tempo” on Dec. 15, label SM Entertainment announced Monday.

It will mark his return as a solo musician more than a year after his first solo full-length album “Call Back,” which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 14 regions.

Before dropping the single, the singer and actor will host two fan meetups in Seoul under the title “Our Movie.” On Dec. 31, he will emcee MBC’s year-end music show for the fourth time, hosting the program with Annie of Allday Project and Hwang Minhyun.

Meanwhile, “Passionate Basketball Team,” a variety show featuring Minho as the team captain and Seo Janghoon as the manager, started airing last week. They are joined by a team of basketball enthusiasts, including NCT’s Johnny.