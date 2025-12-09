Korean cable giant LS Cable & System said Tuesday it has become the first company in Korea’s wire and cable industry to receive Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) certification for all of its domestic business sites from UL Solutions, a global safety science organization.

The ZWTL validation is granted to companies that divert more than 80 percent of waste away from landfills through recycling, reuse or energy recovery. LS Cable’s Gumi plant recorded a resource circulation rate above 95 percent, earning UL’s highest “Gold” rating.

The company noted that achieving certification simultaneously across every site is particularly rare in the cable sector. Cable production relies on metals, plastics and insulating oils, creating complex waste streams that are challenging to sort and recycle.

To satisfy certification requirements, LS Cable implemented standardized waste-separation systems and introduced digital tracking of waste from generation through final treatment. It also cut landfill disposal by improving sorting accuracy for hard-to-recycle materials such as high-density polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride, and by converting recovered materials into recyclables.

LS Cable is also expanding its sustainable product lineup. Working with Korea Electric Power Corp., the company has commercialized recyclable polypropylene-insulated cables, now used in chemical plants, semiconductor facilities and data centers.