South Korean cable manufacturer LS Cable & System and its Vietnamese subsidiary, LS Eco Energy, have secured a string of contracts from major global technology companies, positioning themselves to ride the wave of soaring investment in power infrastructure for next-generation data centers.

In early November, LS Cable & System signed a three-year framework agreement to supply “busducts” to a leading US big tech firm, marking a significant expansion of its presence in the North American market.

A busduct is a modular power distribution system engineered for stable, high-capacity electricity flow in large buildings. With far lower power loss than conventional cables, it has become a critical component in AI-driven data centers that host dense clusters of high-performance servers.

LS Eco Energy, already the largest player in Vietnam’s power infrastructure sector, is rapidly extending its reach across Southeast Asia, a region emerging as a major destination for hyperscale data center construction. The company recently supplied busducts for a 50-megawatt hyperscale data center project in Indonesia, underscoring its growing regional influence.

To keep pace with the global surge in demand, LS Cable & System plans to strengthen its worldwide production network linking Korea, Vietnam and North America. The company expects its competitiveness in the US and surrounding markets to sharply increase once its new busduct plant in Mexico — currently under construction — comes online.

“We are in active discussions with several global big tech companies beyond our recent US partner,” an LS Cable & System official said. “By establishing a global triangular production hub across the three countries, we aim to significantly enhance delivery speed, supply stability and product quality.”