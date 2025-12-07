A wave of allegations — from decades-old criminal records to embezzlement claims and gang ties — plunges TV networks and agencies into crisis mode

South Korea’s entertainment industry is ending the year in turmoil as a rapid succession of revelations and allegations engulfs some of its biggest stars. Actor Cho Jin-woong’s abrupt retirement, comedians Park Na-rae’s escalating legal battle with former managers and Jo Se-ho’s alleged ties to organized crime have left networks scrambling and the industry on edge.

Cho’s past resurfaces

Cho’s controversy erupted Friday when a local media outlet reported that the actor had been sent to juvenile detention in high school on charges including robbery and sexual assault under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. The report also resurfaced past incidents in adulthood, including an assault on a fellow theater troupe member in 2003 and a drunk-driving case that resulted in license suspension.

His agency, Saram Entertainment, acknowledged “wrongdoing committed as a minor” but denied any involvement in sexual assault.

Just one day after the report, Cho announced his immediate retirement.

“I accept all criticism and will halt all activities as of today,” he said. “I intend to bring my acting career to a close.”

Broadcast outlets moved swiftly. SBS removed his voice narration from its documentary “War on Crime” beginning with the Sunday broadcast and is editing the previously aired episode. A KBS YouTube documentary video featuring Cho was taken down. The future of tvN’s drama “The Second Signal,” slated for release next year, has become uncertain, with producers confirming internal discussions are underway.

Park's dispute with ex-managers

Comedian Park Na-rae is confronting a barrage of allegations from two former managers, who have accused her of assault with a cup, workplace harassment, proxy prescriptions and embezzlement.

The pair filed for provisional seizure of her real estate on Dec. 3, then submitted criminal complaints — including assault, defamation and violations of the Information and Communications Network Act — on Friday. They also accused Park of using funds from her one-person agency for personal expenses and filed an additional complaint for aggravated embezzlement. The dispute deepened when it emerged that Park’s agency had failed to complete the mandatory registration as a pop culture and arts management business.

Park’s side strongly denied the allegations. Her agency said the former managers had already received severance pay and then demanded an extra sum equivalent to 10 percent of the previous year’s revenue, with the requested amount “steadily increasing into the billions of won.” The agency said the two were responsible for administrative tasks — including the unregistered business status — and has countersued them for extortion.

The escalation continued when allegations emerged that Park received injections from a so-called “ju-sa imo,” reportedly an unlicensed medical provider, who also accompanied her on a shoot for MBC’s “I Live Alone” in Taiwan. Park’s agency acknowledged the individual’s presence but insisted the person is a “licensed doctor,” denying any illegal drug administration.

Given Park’s presence on multiple major variety shows, including “I Live Alone” and “Where Is My Home?,” broadcasters are closely monitoring developments. “I Live Alone” is reportedly reviewing the matter further after Park’s side confirmed the medical provider traveled with her during filming abroad.

Jo denies alleged gangland ties

Comedian Jo Se-ho is under scrutiny after an online user posted photos of him with a man accused of operating illegal gambling sites, alleging Jo promoted the man’s franchise business and accepted lavish gifts.

His agency, A2Z Entertainment, called the accusations “groundless” and announced legal action against the accuser.

The controversy has spilled over to tvN’s hit talk show “You Quiz on the Block,” where Jo serves as co-host. The show’s official social media accounts have been flooded with demands for his removal. Jo, meanwhile, has disabled comments on his personal social media accounts amid intensifying backlash.