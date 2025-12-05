South Korean police on Friday said they had launched an investigation into Park Na-rae, a popular comedian and star of variety shows including "I Live Alone," for a workplace harassment claims filed by her former staff members.

According to the Gangnam Police Station, the 40-year-old comedian, her mother, her company, a doctor, and another former member of her team have been accused.

The accusers have filed for a seizure of Park's properties worth 100 million won ($67,900), claiming that she may conceal her assets if they file a lawsuit for damages. The alleged mistreatment included ordering staff to carry out personal errands, including proxy medical prescriptions, refusing to pay work-related expenses, verbal and physical abuse.

Park said that she is "hurt" by the incident, and reportedly has been consulting with law firms before making an official statement.

It was reported Friday that MBC canceled filming of her new show "Nado Sinna (I'm Excited Too)," although the broadcaster did not specify the reasons for the cancellation.