South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Thursday that it has adjusted some travel advisories for Cambodia, lowering the alert level for the capital Phnom Penh and further easing guidance for regions including Siem Reap.

Effective from 4 p.m., the ministry lifted the special travel advisory for Phnom Penh, downgrading it to Level 2. Regions currently under Level 2, including Siem Reap, have been further lowered to Level 1.

Authorities said the adjustment reflects improvements in public safety, particularly in Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, following Cambodia’s intensified crackdown on scam-related crime and enhanced bilateral cooperation through the Korea–Cambodia Joint Task Force.

Despite the easing of some advisories, the ministry emphasized that reports of Korean nationals being targeted by scam networks — especially in areas under Level 3 or higher — continue to occur. It warned travelers to be particularly cautious about suspicious job offers promising high earnings, noting that such arrangements often lead to forced involvement in criminal operations.

While advisory levels for Phnom Penh and Siem Reap have been lowered, the ministry maintained stricter advisories for several high-risk areas: the Bokor Mountain area in Kampot province, and the border cities of Bavet and Poipet at Level 4, and Sihanoukville province at Level 3.

A special travel advisory remains in place for Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang, Pailin, Pursat, and Koh Kong provinces.

South Korea's Foreign Ministry has four categories for travel advisories: Level 1 (Precautionary), Level 2 (Highly Cautious), Level 3 (Travel Restricted) and Level 4 (Travel Banned).