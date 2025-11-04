The recently launched alliance of South Korea and eight other nations aimed at clamping down on transnational scams is seeking to expand into a group that includes a total of 15 countries and major global investigative bodies, a local media outlet reported Monday.

According to the Korean-language Maeil Business Newspaper, the Korean National Police Agency has invited the investigative agencies of 11 countries to the first meeting of the international crackdown operation "Breaking Chains," slated for Nov. 11-12 in Seoul. The invited countries include five of the eight original members, along with delegates from China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.

Five other nations -- Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines -- are already part of the investigative alliance that was announced by the KNPA on Oct. 23, as are the United States, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. International investigative agencies including Interpol, Aseanapol, Ameripol and Afripol have also been reportedly invited.

The meeting is expected to form a framework for an international response to global scam syndicates, particularly in Southeast Asian countries such as Cambodia. Several members of crime rings targeting South Koreans have recently been arrested in Thailand and Cambodia in cooperation with local police forces.

It was found that the Southeast Asian crime rings have members from multiple countries. They target victims across borders using various methods such as voice phishing and romance scams. The Korean members of a Thailand-based scam ring arrested in September were found to have targeted 206 Korean victims, working as five teams assigned to different types of scams.

The formation of the investigative alliance has been led by the KNPA, seeking to share information on the scam syndicates while forming a network for more active cooperation and cross-border raids. Participants in the recent meeting are expected to discuss methods for joint operations, and possible responses through cooperation with international bodies.

The KNPA is reportedly hoping that the operation will enable prompt international cooperation on cross-border crimes, while reviewing plans to make the group a permanent organization.