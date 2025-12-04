ACON 2025 festival to feature more than 50 performances in 210-minute showcase

The Asia Artist Awards are preparing an expanded celebration for their 10th anniversary with a two-day event in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, this week.

The 10th Anniversary Asia Artist Awards 2025 will take place on Friday at Kaohsiung National Stadium, followed by a special festival, “ACON 2025,” on Saturday at the same venue.

ACON 2025 is being held as a commemorative festival for the 10-year milestone, with actor Lee Jun-young, I-dle’s Shuhua, Cravity’s Allen and KiiiKiii’s Sui serving as show hosts. The event will feature more than 50 performances over 210 minutes, including a special stage by Jun-young. Actor Lee Yi-kyung is also set to appear for a live performance, raising expectations among fans worldwide.

Both the AAA ceremony and ACON 2025 will be staged in a 360-degree setup, which organizers say will offer a more immersive experience with enhanced sound and staging.

This year’s AAA ceremony sold out entirely, including limited-view seats, drawing an audience of 55,000. The show will include performances by 23 music acts, a series of collaboration stages between singers and actors and the awards presentation — all spanning roughly 300 minutes.

Music performers at AAA 2025 include Nexz, Riize, Le Sserafim, Monsta X, Meovv, Stray Kids, Xikers, Ive, Ahof, Ash Island, Ateez, Allday Project, Woodz, JJ Lin, Yena, Cortis, Cravity, Kiss of Life, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, Chanmina, Shuhua and QWER, along with TWS.

Confirmed attendees in the acting category include Kang Yoo-seok, Kim Yoo-jung, Moon So-ri, Park Bo-gum, Park Yoon-ho, Satoh Takeru, IU, Uhm Ji-won, Lee Yi-kyung, Lee Jun-young, Lee Jun-hyuk, Lee Jun-ho, Lim Yoona, Cha Joo-young, Choi Dae-hoon and Chu Young-woo, as well as Lee Hye-ri.

Performers for ACON 2025 include Nexz, Ahof, Ash Island, Ateez, Woodz, Yena, Kiss of Life, KiiiKiii, KickFlip, Cravity, Xikers, SB19 and QWER.

In Korea, the red carpet will stream live on Friday at 3 p.m., followed by the main ceremony at 5 p.m. on MTN and Weverse. Weverse will also livestream ACON 2025 on Saturday at 6 p.m., available for free through the Weverse Zone community.

Internationally, SET will broadcast the ceremony on a delay in Taiwan, while Line Today, Line Voom and Line TV will stream it live. Unext in Japan, MeWatch in Singapore, MyTV in Vietnam and TrueVisions Now in Thailand will provide exclusive live broadcasts in their respective regions.