President Lee Jae Myung said Wednesday that his agreement with US President Donald Trump to allow South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines was one of the most significant outcomes from months of negotiations on trade and security.

Lee emphasized that South Korea’s construction and operation of nuclear-powered submarines, along with its autonomy over nuclear fuel processing, would not constitute a violation of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. He reiterated his administration’s position that greater nuclear fuel autonomy does not imply any sort of intention to develop or possess nuclear weapons.

Describing the US approval for South Korea to construct nuclear-powered submarines as “something South Korea has never been able to do before,” Lee said it was a “very remarkable outcome” given the strategic importance for stability in Northeast Asia and the added strategic flexibility for South Korea. He made these remarks during a press conference with foreign media held at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday.

Lee reassured the public that South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarine program and its enhanced authority to reprocess spent nuclear fuel or enrich uranium “does not relate to a breach of the Non-Proliferation Treaty,” especially considering that neighboring Japan has similar nuclear fuel capabilities without such controversy.

“We have no intention of deviating from the basic agreement between the two Koreas,” Lee said, adding that pursuing nuclear weapons at the cost of economic and international sanctions against South Korea “would be a foolish act.”

Regarding the location of uranium enrichment or spent fuel reprocessing — whether in South Korea or the US — Lee said it “will not be a major issue.” What matters more, he added, is “whether it could be done autonomously or not.”

Responding to Trump’s suggestion that South Korea’s nuclear-powered submarines should be built in US shipyards — made shortly after the deal was tentatively reached in late October — Lee said such an idea would be “far from realistic.”

The press conference also covered Lee’s position on the strengthening ties between North Korea and Russia.

Lee said the growing North Korea-Russia relationship “has been progressing in a very undesirable way from our perspective.” Asked whether direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin could help ease global geopolitical tensions, Lee responded that chances for that were “very narrow.”

When questioned about whether he intended to issue an apology to North Korea for covert operations carried out during the administration of his disgraced predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, Lee said he has considered the matter, but political considerations have held him back.

“I think that an apology should be made, but at the same time (an apology) could become a topic of ideological conflict, the so-called 'pro-North' framing, so I have not been able to bring myself to raise the issue,” Lee said, adding that he would not say more on the matter.

On the topic of South Korea’s role amid escalating tensions between China and Japan, Lee suggested that South Korea should position itself as a mediator between its two East Asian neighbors.

“Rather than taking sides, we should seek ways for everyone to coexist. Furthermore, if possible, it would be more desirable for (South Korea) to play a role in minimizing conflict and mediating the relationship,” Lee said.