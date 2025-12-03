President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday said that Korea would not take sides in the escalating friction between China and Japan, and seek to mediate and moderate between the two neighbors.

When asked about what would Korea’s role be if conflict breaks out between China and Taiwan, in relation to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent comment that sparked off deterioration in China-Japan relations.

Last month, Takaichi said that conflict involving force between China and Taiwan could "constitute a survival-threatening situation” for Japan, which would enable Japan's self-defence forces to respond to the threat.

Q. Recently, China and Japan are engaging in increasingly heated arguments.

For example, Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi has mentioned the possibility of military intervention in the event of a Taiwan contingency, and in response, China has been canceling cultural events related to Japan and reducing the number of tourists traveling to Japan.

Mr. President, in this situation, would you be able to publicly express support for Japan? And what would the Korean government do in the event of a Taiwan contingency?

A. There is a Korean proverb that says, “Stop a fight, but encourage a deal.”

Japan and China are in conflict, and taking sides would only serve to escalate the tensions.

Just like in personal relationships, it is desirable in international relations to coexist, show respect, and cooperate as much as possible.

Northeast Asia, in particular, is a region with great economic vitality, but also significant risks in terms of military and security issues.

In such regions, I believe it is better to focus on finding common ground and maximizing areas of cooperation.

Rather than taking sides, we should seek ways for everyone to coexist peacefully. And if there are areas where we can help minimize conflict, through mediation or coordination, I believe it would be more appropriate for us to play that role.