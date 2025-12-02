Paris Baguette, the bakery brand operated by South Korean food conglomerate SPC Group, said Tuesday it has opened a new store at Westfield London — marking its 700th overseas outlet and underscoring the brand’s accelerating global expansion.

The milestone comes just a year after Paris Baguette surpassed 600 international stores in October 2024, reflecting the pace of its overseas growth.

The Westfield location is the brand’s fourth UK store, following openings at Battersea Power Station, Kensington High Street and Canary Wharf. It is also a key example of multiunit franchising, as the shop is run by the same operator behind the Canary Wharf franchise — a model SPC says will be central to its European strategy.

Situated on the ground floor of Westfield London, the country’s largest shopping center in Shepherd’s Bush, the new outlet benefits from heavy foot traffic, with around 50 million annual visitors and hundreds of premium retail brands.

The store features Paris Baguette’s signature design — cerulean blue frames and marble counters — and offers a menu customized for the UK market, highlighting premium sandwiches, pastries and cakes that have performed strongly at its other European locations.

SPC Group said the Westfield store’s opening, coupled with the success of its first UK franchise, demonstrates the brand’s growing competitiveness in Europe, a region long considered the global stronghold of bakery culture.

“With the successful launch of our first UK franchise, we plan to actively expand our franchise network,” an SPC official said. “We aim to strengthen our brand presence in Europe — the 'home of bread' — and further lead the global ‘K-bakery’ trend.”

Since launching its international business in 2004, Paris Baguette has expanded to 15 countries, including the US, France and the UK. The bakery chain will continue its UK expansion later this month with a fifth store at Portobello Market.