Hana Bank said Sunday it will provide 300 million euros ($348 million) in export financing to support Korea’s defense industry in Europe, including major contracts in Poland, through a joint initiative with the Export-Import Bank of Korea.

The deal marks the first time a commercial bank has partnered with the state-run lender to deliver financing specifically for K-defense exports, creating a new public-private model that pairs policy finance with private capital for large-scale weapons projects.

The move is part of Hana’s “Hana All Growth Project,” unveiled in October, under which the bank pledged to supply 84 trillion won ($57.2 billion) in productive finance by 2030 to bolster strategic industries and global supply chains.

Hana has been increasingly active in defense financing activities. In 2023, it led a commercial-bank consortium backing Poland’s second round of Korean weapons procurement, helping secure contracts for Hanwha Aerospace and Hyundai Rotem. The bank also provided 100 million euros on its own in August to support the first phase of the Polish deal.

Hana is further deepening its work in the domestic defense ecosystem. In March, it signed an agreement with the Defense Industry Mutual Aid Association to offer comprehensive financial services to defense contractors, including guarantees, loans and foreign exchange support.