Hana Bank said Wednesday it has opened a new branch in Wroclaw, the largest industrial city in southern Poland, marking a foothold in its European expansion.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday was attended by South Korean Ambassador to Poland Tae Jun-youl, Hana Bank CEO Lee Ho-sung and executives from major Korean firms operating in the region, including Lee Jang-ha, head of LG Energy Solution’s Polish unit and representatives from Hyundai Rotem, SK ie Technology and Hyundai Motor Czech.

The Wroclaw branch marks Hana’s first outlet in Poland, adding to its existing European network in the UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

Poland has emerged as a key European hub, particularly with its market of 40 million people and growing investment appeal. Wroclaw hosts major Korean battery and auto firms like LG Energy Solution and benefits from its location near the Czech and German borders.

In addition to opening the branch, Hana Bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Poland’s largest commercial bank, PKO Bank Polski, Monday.

The agreement covers reciprocal support between overseas operations, cooperation in investment banking, trade finance and correspondent banking services, laying the groundwork for deeper strategic collaboration.

“The opening of our Wroclaw branch is highly meaningful, as Hana Bank becomes the first Korean lender to establish a presence in Wroclaw, Poland,” CEO Lee Ho-sung said.

“We aim to serve as a reliable partner for Korean companies entering or operating in Poland, while also contributing to the growth of the local financial market.”