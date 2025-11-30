Korean Air said Sunday it will invest 176 billion won ($120 million) to build a major new maintenance hangar at Incheon Airport, bolstering its safety infrastructure and expanding its aircraft servicing capacity.

The flag carrier signed an agreement with the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Nov. 24 for the H3 Maintenance Facility Development Project. The ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Incheon drew more than 90 attendees, including Korean Air Vice Chairman Woo Kee-hong, IIAC President Lee Hak-jae, and government and parliamentary officials.

The new facility will anchor a next-generation maintenance hub within the airport’s High Tech Aviation Complex, supporting everything from routine inspections to heavy maintenance and aircraft modifications. Spanning 69,299 square meters, the hangar will be able to accommodate two widebody jets and one narrowbody aircraft at the same time. Construction is set to begin in 2027, with operations scheduled for 2029.

Korean Air said the project will reinforce its long-term goal of becoming a world-class maintenance, repair and overhaul hub while strengthening the competitiveness of Korea’s broader aviation industry.

“A maintenance hangar is more than a building — it is the cradle of safety,” Woo said. “From the design stage, we will ensure this facility becomes the most advanced and exemplary maintenance base.”

The project comes as the airline accelerates key infrastructure investments, including a 578 billion won engine maintenance cluster on Yeongjong Island, set to become the largest in Asia, and a 1.2 trillion won Urban Air Mobility and Aviation Safety R&D Center in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province.