Korean Air Co. said Thursday it has been ranked one of the world's top three airlines in the 2025 USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards for its business cabin and in-flight services.

In the US awards, the South Korean flag carrier ranked second for Best Business & First Class, third for Best Inflight Food and third for Best Cabin Crew, the company said in a press release.

It marks the third consecutive year the airline has ranked among the top three in multiple categories, reaffirming its reputation for exceptional service, premium comfort and culinary excellence, the company said.

Last year, Korean Air introduced a new Prestige Class business-cabin product featuring lie-flat seats, upgraded in-flight entertainment and enhanced privacy for greater comfort.

The airline offers Korean and international cuisine through "modern interpretations" of traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Signature offerings, such as beef brisket bibimbap and steamed abalone with rice, are paired with a curated wine list developed in collaboration with world-renowned sommelier Marc Almert, according to the release.

In addition to USA Today's recognition, Korean Air has received other global accolades, including a SKYTRAX 5-Star Airline rating for the fifth consecutive year and the Airline of the Year 2025 award from AirlineRatings.com. (Yonhap)