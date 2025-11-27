Google will launch YouTube Premium Lite in South Korea — a more affordable subscription plan offering ad-free viewing, background play and offline downloads — at over 40 percent less than its standard Premium service. Korea will become the first country in the world for the company to introduce the Lite plan as a permanent offering.

The move comes in the wake of the Fair Trade Commission’s final approval Thursday of a consent decree agreement with Google, wrapping up an antitrust investigation into the US tech giant’s alleged “tying” practices related to its streaming services.

A consent decree — a legal mechanism that enables authorities to conclude an investigation without a determination of wrongdoing — allows companies to voluntarily propose corrective actions. If the regulator finds the proposals adequate, and no major objections are raised during the public review period, the case can be closed without a formal ruling on the legality.

“In tying cases such as this, where detailed coordination is needed on product rollout and pricing strategies, a consent decree can serve as a more effective tool for protecting consumer rights and enhancing competition,” said Kim Moon-sik, director general of the FTC’s anti-monopoly bureau, during a press briefing held at the government complex in Sejong.

The FTC’s probe had focused on Google’s packaging of YouTube Premium — a 14,900 won ($10.20) monthly bundle offering ad-free video and music streaming — with YouTube Music Premium, which is individually priced at 11,900 won. The absence of a standalone ad-free video option had prompted concerns over reduced consumer choice and potential anticompetitive impact in the online music market.

While the Lite plan has already been trialed in over 20 countries — including the US, Japan, India and Taiwan — South Korea had not been previously included.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Lite plan will be priced at 8,500 won for Android and web users and 10,900 won for iOS users in Korea. According to the antitrust regulator, these prices rank among the lowest globally.

Google has also pledged to maintain this price ratio for at least four years, ensuring Korean consumers will not pay more than users in comparable global markets. Furthermore, the company agreed not to raise prices for the standard YouTube Premium service in Korea for at least one year following the launch of the Lite plan.

Although consent decree remedies are typically required to be implemented within 90 days of approval, Google said it aims to introduce the service before the end of this year. The rollout will begin with limited access for select users, followed by a four- to six-week pilot phase ahead of full-scale release.

As part of the settlement, Google has also committed 30 billion won to a co-prosperity fund dedicated to supporting Korea’s music industry. The fund will be independently administered by the Educational Broadcasting System to ensure transparent and autonomous operation.