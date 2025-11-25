Veteran actor Lee Soon-jae died Tuesday at the age of 91, his family said.

Lee was one of South Korea’s most prolific and respected actors, appearing in about 140 major television dramas along with numerous films and stage productions over more than six decades.

Born in 1934 in Hoeryong in what is now North Korea, Lee's family moved to Seoul before the 1950-53 Korean War. Lee began acting when he attended Seoul National University, making his debut with the play "Beyond the Horizon" in 1956.

One of his defining performances came in the hit family drama "What Is Love?" (1991–92), which reached a 65 percent viewership rating and solidified his reputation for portraying a stern, tradition-bound father.

He took on prominent roles in major historical dramas, including the principled physician Yoo Ui-tae in "Hur Jun" (1999), and appeared in "Sangdo" (2001) and "Lee San" (2007). In his 70s, he expanded his range through the popular sitcoms "High Kick!" (2006) and "High Kick Through the Roof (2009)", earning a new generation of fans for his comedic turns.

He also appeared in the travel reality program "Grandpas Over Flowers."

He continued acting into his 80s, remaining active until late last year and becoming the oldest recipient of the KBS Drama Awards last year.

He also had a brief political career, being elected as a lawmaker in 1992 of the then ruling Democratic Liberal Party.