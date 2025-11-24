By Korean Food Promotion Institute

A beloved staple of Korean home cooking, eundaegu jorim showcases the natural richness of black cod, gently braised until tender in a glossy, sweet soy reduction. The addition of lotus root brings a subtle crunch and earthy depth that balances the fish’s buttery texture. This recipe from the Korean Food Promotion Institute highlights how simple ingredients — soy sauce, rice wine and a touch of sugar — come together to create a deeply comforting, restaurant-quality dish that is surprisingly easy to master at home. Enjoy it with a bowl of steamed rice to make the most of the caramelized glaze.

Ingredients

4 pieces of black cod

2 tablespoons rice wine

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

60 grams lotus root

Seasoning for braising

4 tablespoons soy sauce

4 tablespoons rice wine

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup

1 cup water

Preparation

Soak the black cod in rice wine for 10 minutes.

Peel the lotus root and cut it into slices about half a centimeter thick. Wash them under cold water to remove starch

In a small bowl, combine all the ingredients of the braising liquid and mix well

Cooking

Pat the black cod with a paper towel. Lightly dredge the black cod in flour. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the fish pieces in it hot oil and pan-fry both sides.

Put the braising liquid in a skillet, and then bring it to a boil. Add lotus root and return to a boil. When it boils again, add the black cod. Reduce the sauce until it thickens into a dark glaze, and baste the fish with the sauce to keep it moist.

Transfer the fish and lotus root to a serving plate and pour the sauce over the top.

Tip

Food boiled with sweet soy sauce is easily burnt. Therefore, it has to be cooked on a low heat. Blue-backed fish like Spanish mackerel, mackerel, saurel, yellow tail, herring and mackerel pike are delicious types of fish for this dish. Fish boiled with sweet soy sauce is also called teriyaki roast fish.

Serves 4.