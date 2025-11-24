"Mad Max: Fury Road" star Charlize Theron was spotted in the streets of Hongdae, the capital's mecca of youth culture, known as a hub for fashion, food, music and culture.

On Sunday, photos and videos under the title, "Seeing a Hollywood actress in real life," began circulating online. In the video, Theron can be seen with a girl who appears to be her daughter. The actor greets fans with a smile and gladly agrees to taking a photo when asked.

Although Theron has not revealed any official plans in South Korea or shared photos of herself in Seoul on social media, fans have speculated that she may just be on a family trip.