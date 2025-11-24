President Lee Jae Myung on Sunday met Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, continuing efforts to maintain balance amid a deepening China-Japan row.

In the meetings, Lee stressed the importance of Seoul's relations with both Tokyo and Beijing, reiterating points raised in previous meetings with Takaichi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to the presidential office, Lee and Takaichi emphasized their commitment to "shuttle diplomacy" and their future-oriented cooperation in economy, security and other areas.

This is their second meeting in as many months, having sat down for talks on Oct. 30 on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings held in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

The meeting with Takaichi was followed by talks with the Chinese premier, where the two acknowledged the restoration of bilateral ties between the two countries following the Lee-Xi summit on Nov. 1, also during the APEC meeting.

During his meeting with Li, Lee expressed his willingness to visit Beijing and meet with Xi in the near future, while stressing continued communication to improve bilateral trust, according to Lee's office.

It was the latest move in Lee's apparent balancing act to navigate geopolitical challenges in East Asia due to the escalation of the conflict between China and Japan over the Taiwan issue.

On Nov. 7, Takaichi said in a parliamentary meeting that a contingency in Taiwan could be deemed "a survival-threatening situation" for Tokyo, which is a legal term describing the grounds for Japanese Self-Defense Forces to be activated.

The remarks set off strong reactions from China, with Beijing taking the matter to the United Nations over the weekend and accusing Tokyo of threatening military intervention.

Aside from Li and Takaichi, Lee held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his attendance for the G20 gatherings.