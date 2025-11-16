China warned students planning to study in Japan of heightened risks for Chinese citizens in the country as a diplomatic spat sparked by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan showed no signs of easing.

Chinese students already in Japan and those planning to go there should closely monitor the local security situation, state broadcaster CCTV reported Sunday, citing the Education Ministry.

Tensions between the neighbors have risen since Takaichi said this month that military force used in any Taiwan conflict could be considered a “survival-threatening situation” — a classification that would provide a legal justification for Japan to intervene. Beijing accused Takaichi of meddling in its internal affairs and demanded a retraction of the comment, but Tokyo has defended its stance.

The Education Ministry’s warning came after China earlier advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan in the near term, the first significant retaliation taken by Beijing in the row.

The Foreign Ministry said late Friday that Takaichi’s “brazenly provocative remarks concerning Taiwan” had undermined the atmosphere for China-Japan exchanges and posed major risks to the safety of Chinese citizens there.

Japan in turn urged China to temper its response after the travel advisory. Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara was quoted by Kyodo on Saturday as saying the action doesn’t align with the “broader direction our leaders agreed on to advance a mutually beneficial strategic relationship.”

On Sunday morning, four armed Chinese Coast Guard vessels sailed through disputed waters controlled by Japan before leaving. Both countries lay claim to the cluster of uninhabited islands administered by Japan in the East China Sea, and it has become more common to spot Chinese vessels in the waters.

China’s Coast Guard said in a statement that it carried out a “rights enforcement patrol” through the waters and that it was a lawful operation.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to reclaim the self-ruled island of 23 million people some day — by force, if necessary. Tokyo does not have formal diplomatic ties with Taipei but has spoken out against any attempts to change the status quo unilaterally, and has said cross-strait issues must be resolved peacefully.

Takaichi didn’t say that Japan would deploy its military in a scenario regarding Taiwan, but her acknowledgment of an existential risk provides more clarity than previous administrations of how Tokyo would view any Chinese invasion.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday the country’s position is in line with international and domestic law.

Tokyo has sought to calm tensions, saying that its position on Taiwan remains unchanged and continued dialogue with China is necessary.

Chinese airlines had also responded to the government’s travel advisory. Air China, China Southern and China Eastern said they are waiving cancellation fees on flights to Japan. Cancellation of tickets for flights to Japanese cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Okinawa from Nov. 15 till year-end are eligible for full refund, Air China said.

The official moves and comments made over the past few days are sending a signal that the Chinese side is prepared for “substantial countermeasures,” Yuyuantantian, a social media account affiliated with CCTV, said in a Saturday post, without providing details.

Ties between Beijing and Tokyo have been rocky for decades over historical issues, including Japan’s invasion of China in the 1930s, as well as long-running spats over disputed islands. Tensions had eased somewhat in recent months, however, after China lifted a ban on imports of seafood from most parts of Japan. (Bloomberg)