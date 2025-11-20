Is Japan-China tensions spilling over to K-pop? Insiders warn it may affect K-pop groups with Chinese, Japanese members

More than 70,000 people have signed a petition calling for the cancellation of K-pop girl group Aespa's performance at Japan’s most prominent year-end music show over the inclusion of its Chinese member, Ningning.

The petition, posted Monday, specifically targeted the NHK Red and White Singing Contest, one of Japan’s most-watched year-end programs. It argued that Aespa’s appearance could damage Japan’s image and offend those affected by historical tragedies.

“We demand the suspension of Aespa’s appearance on the Red and White Singing Contest. Please cooperate with the online petition,” the statement read in Japanese.

Observers say the petition reflects rising tensions between Japan and China. Relations have been strained after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently suggested that Japan could deploy its Self-Defense Forces if China attacked Taiwan. Industry insiders worry that such political tension could complicate matters for K-pop groups like Aespa with Chinese and Japanese members.

Amid rising tensions between the two countries, an old post by Ningning also resurfaced, drawing criticism from Japanese fans for referencing the tragic history of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.

In May 2022, Ningning uploaded a lamp shaped like an atomic bomb on Bubble, a subscription-based messaging app used by K-pop idols, "I bought a pretty lamp, what do you think?" she wrote.

Observers noted that Ningning came from Harbin, a region under Japanese colonial rule from 1932 to 1945, suggesting she may have harbored anti-Japanese sentiments.

NHK said it is aware of the issue and has confirmed with Aespa's agency, SM Entertainment, that the Chinese member did not intend to mock the atomic bomb victims, according to Japanese reports.

SM Entertainment declined to comment on the matter.

Apart from Aespa, a fan meeting event for JO1, an 11-member Japanese boy band formed through the audition program "Produce 101 Japan" in 2019, has been canceled due to "unavoidable circumstances," according to Hong Kong's Sing Tao Daily on Thursday.

On Monday, QQ Music, one of China's largest music platforms, notified fans that the VIP member-only event scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled, without providing further details.

Currently, the boy group is under Lapone Entertainment, a joint venture between Japan's showbiz conglomerate Yoshimoto Kogyo and South Korea's entertainment giant CJ ENM.