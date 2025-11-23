Simon Lee, language AI entrepreneur and founder of Flitto, highlights the global shift in technology, data and human interaction

Artificial intelligence is no longer a distant possibility — it is already transforming how people live, work and communicate, according to Simon Lee, founder and CEO of Seoul-based language AI company Flitto.

The company has spent more than a decade developing multilingual platforms and solutions for global communication.

Speaking at the residence of the Qatari ambassador in Seoul on Nov. 18, Lee presented a forward-looking perspective on AI’s global impact at an event hosted by the Corea Image Communication Institute. His lecture examined how AI is redefining industries, influencing daily life and creating new challenges for societies worldwide.

“Some of you may say yes. But whether we feel it or not, the change is already happening everywhere all at once,” Lee said, emphasizing the pervasive impact of AI.

He pointed to the rapid adoption of autonomous mobility in the Middle East.

“In the Middle East, autonomous mobility isn’t a future vision. It’s already happening,” Lee said, citing Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, which are investing heavily in AI-driven transport and smart city initiatives.

Lee also shared how Flitto is applying AI in global communication.

“Our system is pre-trained with all event-specific proper nouns, guest names, institutions, technical vocabularies, locations,” he explained, noting that the live interpretation platform launched in April 2024 now supports over 90 major conferences each month.

“Most conferences used to skip interpretation entirely to save costs ... but with 42 languages at an affordable price, organizers realized they can invite anyone, welcome any audience, and turn any event into an international event,” Lee said.

On the broader societal impact, the CEO warned that AI is reshaping human behavior and accelerating societal change.

“In the past two years, the world has changed more than it did in the past two centuries. AI didn’t just change technology, it changed human habits, and once human behavior changes, society moves at an entirely different speed.”

He stressed the central role of human data in AI development.

“If AI learns only from AI-generated data, the model collapses at the end. Human data is invaluable,” he said.

Looking toward the future of physical AI, Lee said, “Today’s robots can push, pull, carry, but they can’t truly understand their surroundings."

"That’s about to change,” he said, highlighting developments in AR glasses, humanoid robots and AI-powered vision systems that promise to transform industries from logistics to health care.

“I don’t fully know what lies ahead, but I will continue building, learning, and doing my best not to disappoint this wonderful community,” Lee added.