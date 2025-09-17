A special lecture titled "Opera Essentials: Bel Canto" by Bahk Sahng-hoon, former Korean ambassador to Spain, was held Tuesday at the Peruvian ambassador's residence in Seoul. Organized by Corea Image Communication Institute, the event discussed how opera serves as a powerful medium that brings people together and adds depth to life. In attendance were (first row from left): Lee Sung-ju, former president of the Korea National Institute for the Gifted in Arts; Didier Beltoise, president of Cs; Kim Kwi-yeon, president of CITIAP; Choi Jung-wha, president of CICI, and (second row from left): Choi Sung-soon, president of MID; Bang Eugene, chairman of Millenasia; Jeanette Somocurcio, spouse of the Peruvian ambassador; Paul Duclos, Peruvian ambassador; Bahk Sahng-hoon, former Korean ambassador to Spain, Julio Herraiz Espana, Spanish ambassador; Sean Blakeley, chairman of BCCK; Mehmet Ilker, general manager of Turkish Airlines, Korea; Tugba Er Basaran, spouse of Ilker; Lee Ji-soo, former Blue House secretary for foreign press. (CICI)