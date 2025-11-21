Professor Taehee Kim of Soonchunhyang University Bucheon Hospital presented new clinical findings on the role of immunity in treating early menopause and aging-related chronic conditions at the International Conference on Gynecology & Obstetrics, held Nov. 3-4 in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking as an invited lecturer, Kim drew attention for research showing that intravenous administration of autologous blood concentrates containing hematopoietic stem cells — including CD34+ stem cells — can significantly boost immune function in women. Global interest in stem cell-based regenerative medicine has risen sharply in recent years, with experts exploring its potential in chronic disease and anti-aging therapies.

“Our study focused on how immune responses change in women treated for aging-related and chronic conditions,” Kim said. “We confirmed clear potential for immune modulation and regenerative effects through the administration of hematopoietic stem cells and growth factors.”

The research analyzed 44 women with an average age of 56, treated for symptoms ranging from premature menopause and chronic fatigue to skin disorders, joint pain, diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Using the Miracell Smart M-Cell System and BSC kit, Kim’s team concentrated nucleated cells and platelets from whole blood for intravenous delivery.

According to Kim, NK cell activity — a key indicator of immune response — rose from an average of 504.9 picograms per milliliter before treatment to 783.9 pg/mL after treatment. Among patients with severely low NK cell levels — defined as below 100 pg/mL — activity increased more than tenfold.

“We confirmed the potential of hematopoietic stem cells to meaningfully enhance NK cell-mediated immunity,” Kim said, adding that the findings could help improve quality of life for women experiencing early menopause or aging-related chronic illnesses. She said further clinical studies will continue to advance Korea’s competitiveness in regenerative medicine.