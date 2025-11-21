Warm weekend of humanities at DDP

If you’re looking for a contemplative yet lively place to spend the weekend, head to the second Humanities and Culture Festival at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.

This year’s theme centers on reconnecting in an age marked by isolation and competition. The festival’s signature “Gentle Conversations” event gathers renowned writers, filmmakers, doctors, psychologists and performers for intimate talks exploring empathy, everyday resilience and the ties that bind individuals and communities.

Visitors can also enjoy a range of humanities-inspired experiences: exhibitions on youth isolation and creative recovery, a participatory “copying cafe” featuring writing by formerly homeless participants, emotional-wellness workshops, and screenings of award-winning video works. Outdoors, DDP’s lawn will transform into a small cultural playground with traditional performances, percussion, jazz, ska, indie music, a paper-airplane contest and book-curation booths.

Most programs are free, although some require reservations. Full details can be found on the festival website and the Inmun360 Instagram account.

DDP

281 Eulji-ro, Jung District, Seoul

Holiday market at Shinsegae Gangnam

Gangnam’s Shinsegae department store is getting a festive makeover this holiday season. The B1-level corridor connecting the luxury restaurant space House of Shinsegae and the dessert marketplace Sweet Park has been transformed into a Christmas market, running through December 30.

The market brings together Christmassy merchandise from 13 popular decor brands, including The Village Shop, Present Moment and J.Dot Tree. Many of the items reflect Eastern European holiday aesthetics, offering visitors a chance to curate a personalized Christmas experience.

Beyond ornaments and decor, the market also features a wide array of giftable items — from scented candles to handmade mini objects that aim to brighten everyday spaces.

Visitors can also enjoy new hands-on features. In November, the space added a Mini Toy Gacha Shop offering character merchandise and limited-edition items. In December, it will unveil a self-service photo booth where families and couples can capture holiday memories.

At the center of the market, a DJ booth fills the corridor with Christmas music, creating a festive atmosphere that extends throughout the department store. Visitors can wander freely without lines, and limited-edition gift sets from each brand are available for purchase on-site on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam Branch

176, Sinbanpo-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul

Immersive MoMA bookstore in Seoul

For those who want to purchase art books published by the Museum of Modern Art in New York, you can visit the world's first-ever bookstore specialized exclusively for MoMA-published publications in the Apgugeon area in southern Seoul.

The bookstore offers a cozy environment where anyone can explore contemporary art and design at their own pace. Designed book covers are displayed, allowing visitors to peruse the collection, including exhibition catalogues of the museum. The shop holds 1,100 books on art, design and architecture, all selected by MoMA curators.

The new bookstore was launched in collaboration with Hyundai Card, which established ties with the museum in 2016. The bookstore also has a variety of the museum's merchandise on sale.

MoMA Bookstore at Hyundai Card

18-10 Dosan-daero 45-gil, Gangnam District, Seoul