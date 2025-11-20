Chaeyoung of Twice has reunited with rapper Sokomodo on the single “Wake Up,” which is set to drop Thursday, according to her label JYP Entertainment and his agency Standard Friends.

The joint effort is the main track for his new album “Scorpio000-·.”

The two collaborated for first studio album “Lil Fantasy Vol. 1,” writing lyrics together for focus track “Shoot (Firecracker)” and side track “BF.”

Meanwhile, Chaeyoung is to perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan over the coming weekend on Twice’s tour “This Is For.” The nonet has stayed strong on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well, with two songs featured in Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters” — “Takedown” and “Strategy.” The former, sung by Jeongyeon, Jihyp and Chaeyoung, ranked No. 92 on the chart in its 19th week. The latter, from the group’s 14th EP, ranked No. 87 in its 17th week.