General Motors’ premium brand Cadillac has launched its full-size electric sport utility vehicle, the Escalade IQ, in the Korean market, underscoring the brand’s intention to continue operations in Korea despite speculation about a potential withdrawal.

“We are going to grow sales in Korea by close to 20 percent for the brand, as we also launched the Lyriq here,” said Hector Villarreal, CEO of GM Korea, during the media showcase event for the new model in Seoul.

“But if you look at Escalade only, sales of Escalade are more than 60 percent. That is a testament to how well the Korean market is accepting Cadillac.”

The electric Escalade, introduced shortly after GM Korea rolled out the facelifted internal combustion Escalade in April, has been designed with Korea’s driving environment in mind, according to the CEO.

Addressing concerns about maneuverability on Korean roads, given the SUV’s large dimensions of 5,715 millimeters in length and 2,055 millimeters in width, Villarreal pointed to the model’s “arrival mode,” a function that turns the rear wheels to help execute more precise maneuvers in tight spaces.

He also noted that Korea’s often-congested highways could be ideal for using the model’s Super Cruise system, which enables hands-free highway driving. The feature is being introduced in Korea as the third global market after the US and China, backed by GM Korea’s 10 billion won ($6.8 million) investment in high‑precision maps and server infrastructure.

The launch comes amid renewed questions about GM’s long-term commitment to Korea, as the company reviews the sale of domestic assets ahead of the looming 2028 deadline in GM’s investment agreement with the Korea Development Bank to maintain local operations.

Cadillac’s global vice president, John Roth, who also attended the event, said he plans to reflect on what he heard from Korean dealerships during his visit.

“I can carry your story back with me and really help make sure that we continue to invest in the Cadillac brand and make sure that the Cadillac brand contributes to the Korean market growth,” Roth said.

CEO Villarreal added that GM Korea will continue expanding the Cadillac lineup in the market.

Equipped with a 205‑kilowatt-hour battery jointly developed by GM and Korea’s LG Energy Solution, the SUV offers a range of 739 kilometers on a single charge. It delivers up to 750 horsepower through a dual-motor system.

Accounting for exchange rates, shipping costs and the investment in Super Cruise, the SUV is priced higher in Korea than in the US, at 277.57 million won for the single trim.