President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Ahn Gweon-seop, a lawyer at the law firm SJKP, as special prosecutor to launch a 90-day investigation into controversies over alleged evidence tampering and abuse of power by prosecutors in two separate cases, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said Monday.

Following up to three weeks of preparation, the special prosecutor-led probe will target prosecutors accused of tampering with evidence related to stacks of cash found at the residence of shaman Jeon Seong-bae. Jeon, who was reportedly close to former first lady Kim Keon Hee, is a key suspect in corruption cases linked to Kim.

Among 165 million won ($113,000) in cash found at Jeon’s hideout in December, about 50 million won was wrapped in currency straps issued by the Bank of Korea. Prosecutors believed the straps could help trace the origin of the money. However, the straps were reported as "lost" during evidence processing.

The case was handed over to the special counsel, sponsored by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, following President Lee’s inauguration. The government has since called for a renewed investigation into alleged evidence tampering.

Ahn will also lead a separate investigation into a senior prosecutor accused of coercing a subordinate to not indict a senior official of Coupang Fulfillment Service. The official allegedly failed to provide severance pay to workers in violation of the Act on the Guarantee of Employees’ Retirement Benefits.

Lee’s appointment was made in accordance with the Act on the Appointment of Independent Prosecutor, under which the president selects a special prosecutor from candidates recommended by a special committee. The committee was formed following the Justice Ministry’s decision on Oct. 24 to initiate a special prosecutor-led probe.