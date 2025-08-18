The special counsel investigating allegations against former first lady Kim Keon Hee focused Monday on two of her closest associates: Kim Ye-sung, widely known as her family’s “butler,” and Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman also referred to as Geon Jin.

Monday’s session, bringing together Kim, her butler and the shaman for the first time, underscores the special counsel’s strategy to trace the network surrounding the former first lady. While the office has not confirmed whether cross-examinations were conducted, the simultaneous questioning suggests a push to establish the roles of Kim Ye-sung and Jeon Seong-bae in alleged misconduct.

The investigation previously interrogated both the former first lady and her aide, Kim Ye-sung, individually, while also conducting a search at the office of Jeon Seong-bae to collect evidence. Monday’s joint appearance at the special counsel’s Jongno-gu office in central Seoul is seen as an effort to strengthen the case ahead of a potential indictment of the former first lady.

Both men remain under the spotlight as prosecutors seek to determine whether their financial and personal connections facilitated the former first lady’s alleged graft and bribery.

Kim Ye-sung

Kim Ye-sung, 48, drew attention for his close ties to Kim Keon Hee, which date back to their time at Seoul National University’s executive MBA program in 2010. Afterward, he became an auditor at Convana Contents, an exhibition agency run by Kim, where he reportedly handled sponsorships and corporate partnerships.

Over time, Kim Ye-sung’s role evolved from business associate to caretaker for the former first lady’s family, earning him the moniker “butler.” He was convicted in 2023 for forging a bank balance certificate for Kim Keon Hee’s mother, Choi Eun-soon.

Kim Ye-sung is now detained on charges including occupational breach of trust. Prosecutors allege he received 18.4 billion won ($13.2 million) in improper investments from major companies such as Kakao Mobility and Shinhan Bank for his rental car firm IMS Mobility, which was formerly BeMyCar. Since the company was reportedly in financial distress, the special counsel suspects these funds may have been provided as quid pro quo due to his close ties with Kim.

Jeon Seong-bae

Jeon Seong-bae, also known as Geon Jin, is suspected of acting as an intermediary for Kim Keon Hee in alleged bribery schemes. Jeon, who held a minor leadership role in Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 presidential campaign, is believed to have influenced decision-making and lobbying efforts postelection.

The special counsel alleges that Jeon received a diamond necklace worth 60 million won and two Chanel handbags from a high-ranking Unification Church official seeking to gain Kim’s favor for Cambodian projects. Prosecutors say Jeon attempted to deliver these luxury gifts to Kim. He has claimed during testimony that the handbags were lost before reaching her.