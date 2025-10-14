Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman also known as Geon Jin who was accused of acting as an intermediary for former first lady Kim Keon Hee in alleged bribery schemes, admitted Tuesday to delivering luxury handbags and jewelry to her aide.

The Seoul Central District Court held the first formal hearing for Jeon, who was indicted with detention on charges of violating the Political Funds Act and the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.

Jeon’s legal representatives acknowledged an array of corruption charges against the shaman and luxury handbags linked to accusations of bribery against Kim.

“It is true that in April and July 2022, Jeon received a Chanel handbag and a diamond necklace by Graff from the former Unification Church official surnamed Yoon and delivered them to Yoo Kyung-ok, a former secretary for Kim,” an attorney said in Jeon’s criminal trial on Tuesday.

The legal team added that Jeon received back two handbags, which were believed to have been exchanged for the earlier gifts.

But Jeon’s attorneys argued that the action does not constitute intermediary bribery, as no prior agreement between the person requesting and another person performing the mediation was made.

“There was no prearranged solicitation, so the crime of intermediary bribery does not apply,” Jeon's lawyer contended.

The legal team emphasized that the defendant did not have a special relationship with then-President Yoon Suk Yeol that would enable him to exert specific influence, and the former Unification Church official Yoon was aware of this.

However, the special counsel team looking into allegations surrounding the former first lady refuted the claims, saying that “the defendant exploited his alleged ties with Kim and Yoon to act as a broker channeling influence over state affairs.”

“The essence of this case is the self-serving abuse of power by a shaman who parasitized political authority,” said a member of the counsel. "This amounted to the manipulation of state affairs, undermining public trust in the government."

The team emphasized that the defendant deserves strict punishment as he served a major role in corruption ties between the former first lady and Unification Church.

Jeon, who held a minor leadership role on Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 presidential campaign, is believed to have influenced decision-making and flaunted personal connections with the former presidential couple to influence business interests in the past.

As the special counsel team expressed plans to bring additional indictments against Jeon, the court announced that it would merge the cases for a swift trial even if the defendant is charged separately.

The second hearing in Jeon’s trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.