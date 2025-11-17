Le Sserafim amassed 100 million plays on Spotify with a B-side track from its fourth EP, agency Source Music said Monday, citing the platform.

The group of five reached the milestone with “1-800-hot-n-fun,” which became its 15th song to do so. The English-language single mixing rock and hip-hop was one of “The 25 Best K-Pop Songs of 2024” listed by British music magazine NME.

Meanwhile, its first physical single “Spaghetti” has earned over 2 million daily streams since its October release. The title track marked a career-high for the group on both Billboard’s Hot 100 and UK Official Singles Top 100, ranking No. 50 and No. 46, respectively.

On Monday, the five members left for Tokyo for their two-show concert at Tokyo Dome, an encore show for the “Easy Crazy Hot” tour.