US Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Korea’s largest shipyard, to explore potential shipbuilding collaboration between Korea and the US, according to HD Hyundai on Sunday.

The visit comes after US Navy Secretary John Phelan visited the same shipyard in April to inspect the company’s next-generation Aegis destroyer, Jeongjo the Great.

Caudle’s tour on Saturday was guided by HD Hyundai Chairman Chung Ki-sun, after their discussion on strengthening the US Navy's operational readiness through Korea-US cooperation in ship construction.

The US official inspected the shipyard’s commercial vessel production lines and its naval and mid-sized ship unit, reviewing the company’s expertise across ship types.

HD Hyundai said he also received a briefing on the company’s advanced warfare operation system and strategic operation capabilities aboard the Dasan Jeong Yak-yong, the second of three 8,200-ton Aegis destroyers the company completed for the Korean Navy after Jeongjo the Great.

Caudle then visited the construction site of the third destroyer and the overhaul site of the Sohn Won-il, a Type 214 submarine.

“The partnership and friendship between the US and ROK Navy have never been stronger. Fair winds and following seas,” the admiral wrote in the destroyer’s guestbook, offering a traditional sailor’s well-wishing.

HD Hyundai expects that the visit would help accelerate discussions with the US on technological cooperation and supply chain links in naval shipbuilding.

“HD Hyundai will support the growth of the US shipbuilding industry and strengthen the US Navy’s capabilities,” said Chung.

“As blood allies and close friends, we will work together to ensure the success of the MASGA, or Make American Shipbuilding Great Again initiative, the shipbuilding cooperation project between Korea and the US.”